Chandrababu to address public meeting in Kanigiri today under 'Ra Kadali Ra'
The political atmosphere is heating up in Andhra Pradesh as the election fast approaching, with all parties intensifying their campaigns. The opposition TDP has started to actively fight against the ruling YCP, aiming to take over power. TDP leader Chandrababu has initiated tours as part of their strategy.
A public meeting called "Ra Kadali Ra" will be organized by the TDP in Kanigiri, Prakasam district today Chandrababu will attend this meeting, which is named Velugonda Sadhana Pranganam. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 o'clock in the evening, and Chandrababu will stay in Kanigiri after the meeting.
The TDP leaders are determined to make the first public meeting ahead of the 2024 elections successful and have made arrangements for a gathering of 1 lakh people and ensured that all necessary facilities are available for those attending the meeting. The TDP leaders have completed all preparations to ensure the success of the meeting in Prakasam district.