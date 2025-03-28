Chandrababu to address Scholars summit in Chennai today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to arrive in Chennai on Friday. He will participate in the ‘All India Research Scholars Summit-2025’ at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras in Adyar at 11 am, where he is scheduled to deliver a speech.

Chandrababu will be arriving from Vijayawada at 10.30 am on a special flight. As he makes his entrance through VIT gate (gate number 6) at the old airport in Meenambakkam, TDP workers and supporters are gearing up to give him a grand welcome.

Chennai TDP President Chandrashekhar has called on all party members and supporters to come together to celebrate Chandrababu’s visit, marking his first trip to Chennai since being sworn in as Chief Minister for the fourth time. Following the event at IIT Madras, Chandrababu will return to the airport at 2.30 pm for his flight back to Vijayawada.