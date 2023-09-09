Live
Just In
Chandrababu to be produced in the Vijayawada ACB court in a while
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, the main accused in the skill development scam, is set to be produced in the AP CID Vijayawada court. Prior to that, he was taken to the CID office where medical tests will be conducted. Following the tests, he will be presented in court.
Chandrababu, who is considered the main conspirator in the skill development scam, was arrested by the CID police in Nandyal on Saturday morning. In anticipation of his court appearance, heavy police deployment has been arranged at the Vijayawada Civil Court to maintain peace and security. Around 200 police personnel have been deployed at the court to handle any potential issues, given the possibility of TDP workers gathering. Several TDP workers who were protesting outside the court have already been detained.
It appears that Chandrababu will be presented before the 3rd Additional District, ACB Special Court Judge at the Vijayawada Court. Lawyer Siddharth Luthra, who is already handling Chandrababu's cases, will present arguments on his behalf before the ACB judge. Luthra arrived in Vijayawada (Gannavaram) via a special flight from Delhi. Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy will present arguments on behalf of the AP CID and SIT.