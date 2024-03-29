Chandrababu to campaign in Banaganapalle and Nandyal today

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to hold an election campaign in Banaganapalle, Nandyala district as part of his Prajagalam Yatra. The campaign will begin with a road show in Banaganapalle followed by a public meeting at the petrol station circle where Chandrababu will address the crowd. District leaders have made all necessary arrangements for the event, with the entire town of Banaganapalle decked out in yellow in preparation for Chandrababu's visit.

With the announcement of the election schedule, political activity has intensified in Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu is conducting his campaign under the banner of Prajagalam, with plans to cover multiple constituencies each day until the end of the month. On the 30th, he will hold events in Maidukuru, Proddutur, Sullurpet, and Srikalahasti, and on the 31st, he will visit Kavali, Markapuram, Santanutalapadu, and Ongole.

The TDP chief's campaign efforts are expected to garner significant attention as the state gears up for the upcoming elections.