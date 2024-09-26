Chandrababu to Conduct Reviews on Youth Services and Industrial Development

Amid ongoing efforts to enhance the youth's potential and strengthen the industrial sector, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to hold crucial reviews today focusing on various departments.

The review will prioritise sports and youth services, with CM Naidu emphasizing the necessity of employment opportunities for the youth in the industrial sector. Key topics under discussion will include initiatives to encourage young entrepreneurs and the establishment of start-up companies aimed at fostering innovation and self-employment among the youth.

In addition to employment opportunities, CM Naidu plans to give directions regarding the design of the initiative. He will also address several pressing issues, such as the promotion of rural sports, the development of stadiums, and allegations of corruption in the sports department during the previous government.

Chief Minister will review the formulation of the industrial policy, highlighting discussions around newly established industrial parks. The agenda will also cover the development of vital industrial corridors, aimed at spurring economic growth and creating additional job opportunities in the region.