Just In
Chandrababu to engage in meeting with various companies head at WEF in Davos
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) continues as he embarks on a second day filled with crucial meetings with global business leaders. Participating in over 15 direct discussions with key figures from leading international companies, the Chief Minister aims to showcase investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.
Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to attend significant roundtable conferences focusing on vital topics such as Green Hydrogen - Green Manufacturing, the Next Petrochemical Hub, Energy Transition, and the Blue Economy. He is also set to engage with notable dignitaries, including Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yang and UAE Economy Minister, further enhancing diplomatic and economic ties.
Prominent corporate leaders such as Welspun Chairman BK Goenka, LG Chem CEO Shin Hak Cheol, Carlsberg CEO Jacob Arup Anderson, and Walmart President-CEO Kath McLay will be part of discussions centered around potential investments in the region. Additionally, Naidu plans to highlight the state government's policies and potential investment opportunities during interviews with international media outlets, including Bloomberg.
On his second day in Davos, the Chief Minister, along with Ministers Nara Lokesh and TG Bharat, held significant discussions with Lakshmi Mittal, Executive Chairman of the Mittal Group, and CEO Aditya Mittal. Reports indicate that ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel have agreed to establish a greenfield steel plant in Andhra Pradesh, with an impressive capacity of 17.8 million tonnes, marking a significant development for the state's industrial landscape.
The World Economic Forum commenced with grandeur, drawing attendees from around the globe. Andhra Pradesh's State Education, IT and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh and Union Minister Rammohan Naidu were present as discussions about investment prospects and collaborations unfolded at the Congress Center in Davos. During a networking dinner arranged at the plenary hall, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu outlined the state's appealing investment conditions to industrialists, reinforcing Andhra Pradesh's position as a prime destination for global business initiatives.
As Naidu continues his mission at WEF, the outcomes of his meetings could pave the way for substantial economic growth and opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.