Chandrababu to hold Ra Kadali Ra meetings in Konaseema and Araku today

TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will be attending a large public meeting in Mandapet of Konaseema district on Saturday as part of Ra Kadali Ra.

TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will be attending a large public meeting in Mandapet of Konaseema district on Saturday as part of Ra Kadali Ra. The meeting is being held in the Amalapuram Lok Sabha area.

TDP and Jana Sena leaders are working together to gather a large crowd for the event. This is the 11th public meeting as part of Chandrababu's statewide tour.

The leaders from various parts of Konaseema district who are part of YSRCP will also be resigning from the party and joining TDP during the meeting. Additionally, Chandrababu will be holding a public meeting in Araku in Alluri Seetharamaraju district today.

