Chandrababu to hold two-day collectors' conference to review on 18 months governance

Today marks the commencement of the 5th Collectors' Conference at the State Secretariat's fifth block, aimed at reviewing welfare schemes and development programmes implemented over the past 18 months since the coalition government took office. The conference is set to ensure that ongoing work aligns with designated targets.

Beginning at 10 AM, the event will start with a welcome address from the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) before Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu offers guidance to district collectors and senior officials on critical administrative matters. The agenda over the next two days will focus on good governance, sustainable development, and welfare initiatives.

Key discussions on the first day will centre around the State Gross Domestic Product, Key Performance Indicators, and development targets. The Chief Minister will provide directives on how district collectors should proceed in these areas while reviewing public satisfaction with the execution of various programmes and welfare schemes. IT Secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar is also scheduled to present on topics including e-office, file resolution, public grievances, and data-driven governance.

The government has intensified its focus on the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes, with the Chief Minister reviewing their progress, the utilization of central funds, and the issuance of utilization certificates by relevant departments. Conversations will also cover investment proposals and actions required by district collectors to facilitate their implementation. The first day will conclude with discussions on empowerment through welfare and the Super Six programmes.

On Thursday morning, the second day of the conference will feature presentations from collectors of districts recognised for adopting best practices in various fields. There will be further presentations on the "Swarna Andhra @ 2047 – Ten Principles," as well as topics related to skill development and employment. Additionally, significant discussions concerning key Revenue and Income Generation departments are scheduled for the day.

In the afternoon, the Chief Minister will review the law and order situation, with participation from DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, Home Secretary Vishwajit, and Superintendents of Police from multiple districts. The conference will be graciously concluded by the Chief Minister's closing address.