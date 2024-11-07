Chandrababu to Inaugurate Multiple Sub-Stations to Enhance Power Supply in Amaravati

In a significant move for the reconstruction and development of the capital Amaravati, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to inaugurate a series of sub-stations today, aimed at ensuring uninterrupted and high-quality power supply to the region. This initiative follows a comprehensive inspection of stalled construction projects carried out by the Chief Minister as part of the newly formed alliance government’s commitment to revitalizing the capital.

Among the pivotal facilities being inaugurated is the 400/220 KV Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) located in Thallayapalem, which marks the first of its kind in the state. In addition to this, the Chief Minister will inaugurate a total of five sub-stations and will lay the foundation stone for another 14, underlining the government’s dedication to enhancing the power infrastructure in Amaravati.

Until now, power supply to the region was limited to 220/132/33 KV from the Tadikonda power station. With the installation of the new 220/440 KV sub-station at Thallayapalem by the Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited, the government is set to upgrade its power capabilities significantly.

The government plans to extend the newly constructed 220/33 KV power station next to the 400/220 KV sub-station at Thallayapalem to facilitate power supply to the anticipated center in Nelapadu. Additionally, the existing 132 KV power station in Tadepalli will be upgraded to 220 KV, receiving its supply directly from the Thallayapalem GIS.

These upgraded and newly constructed sub-stations are designed to cater not only to the households in Amaravati but also to support local industries, aquaculture, and agriculture sectors, ensuring that the entire region benefits from improved power facilities.

As the inauguration day unfolds, officials express optimism that the enhanced power supply infrastructure will lay a solid foundation for the sustainable growth and development of Amaravati as a modern capital.