Chandrababu to Launch Deepam Gas-2 Free Gas Cylinder Scheme in Srikakulam District

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Srikakulam District on Friday to launch the Deepam Gas-2 Free Gas Cylinder Scheme in Itchapuram Constituency, Idupuram.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Srikakulam District on Friday to launch the Deepam Gas-2 Free Gas Cylinder Scheme in Itchapuram Constituency, Idupuram. As part of the initiative, free gas cylinders will be distributed to eligible beneficiaries, marking a significant step in supporting families across the state.
CM Chandrababu is scheduled to arrive in Idupuram at 12:35 PM, where he will engage in a face-to-face program with the beneficiaries of various government schemes. In the evening, the Chief Minister will conduct a review meeting with district officials to discuss the implementation and impact of these initiatives.
The Deepam Gas Scheme 2.0 was previously announced by Chandrababu, who referred to the distribution of free gas cylinders as a special Diwali gift to the residents of Srikakulam district. Following the day's events, CM Chandrababu will remain in Srikakulam overnight, continuing his efforts to foster development and welfare in the region.