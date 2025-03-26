Chandrababu to lead collectors' meeting on second day, to discuss housing for poor

In a focused effort to tackle pressing district challenges, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu today presided over the second day of the Collectors' Meeting. The session will see Collectors presenting their districts' primary concerns, allotted 10 minutes each to discuss matters ranging from revenue issues to land surveys, liquor shops, and the implementation of government schemes.

During yesterday's conference at the AP Secretariat, CM Naidu emphasized that the successful realization of the Swarnandhra Vision-2047 hinges on the Collectors' capabilities. He stressed the importance of effective networking and timely execution of tasks to yield desirable results.

"It is not sufficient to merely have financial resources. The priority lies in your networking and proactive work, which are crucial to attracting investments," the Chief Minister stated. To support this initiative, he announced the establishment of a new Viability Gap Fund (VGF) amounting to Rs. 2,000 crores, with the possibility of increasing it by an additional Rs. 3-4 thousand crores. Naidu encouraged the Collectors to design projects and seek investor partnerships, assuring that government support would extend to district-level projects as well.

The meeting also included discussions on the innovative concept of WhatsApp governance, housing initiatives for the poor, and the formation of solar roof teams, ensuring a multifaceted approach to governance and development.

CM Naidu's commitment to the Swarna Andhra Vision reflects the government's dedication to enhancing infrastructure and improving the quality of life for citizens across the state.