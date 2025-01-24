Chandrababu to meet union ministers today in Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, who arrived in the national capital on Thursday midnight after attending the World Economic Forum at Davos, is set for a packed schedule in Delhi on Friday.

In the wake of the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament, CM Chandrababu is expected to hold a series of meetings with several Union Ministers and dignitaries in the national capital. The 2025-26 Budget Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin from January 31, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Budget on February 1.

In this context, CM Chandrababu will meet Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 am on Friday. The meeting assumes importance as the Chief Minister will request the Union Finance Minister to allocate more funds to Andhra Pradesh and provide more benefits to the state compared to previous years.

Later in the day, Chandrababu will have a courtesy meeting with former President Ram Nath Kovind at 12 noon. He will also meet Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Renewable Energy Resources Pralhad Joshi.

During his meetings with the Union Ministers, CM Chandrababu is expected to discuss the funds due to Andhra Pradesh and various projects that are pending. After the series of meetings, the Chief Minister will return to Vijayawada directly from Delhi.