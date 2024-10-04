Chandrababu to offer silk robes to Tirumala deity, to unveil dairies and calendar for 2025

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Tirumala today (Friday) to participate in a series of religious and ceremonial events. The CM, accompanied by his wife Bhuvaneshwari, will arrive at Tirumala around 7 PM, where they will perform a special pooja at the renowned temple.

As part of their visit, the couple will present silk cloths, known as Pattavastralu, to the deity Srivari at 8 PM, representing the state government's tribute and devotion. In addition to this ceremonial offering, CM Chandrababu Naidu will unveil the 2025 diary and calendars, adding to the significance of the occasion.

Following this, at 9 PM, Sridevi and Bhudevi, alongside Malayappaswamy, will grace devotees with their presence on the Peddashesha vehicle, a key highlight of the ongoing Brahmotsavam festivities dedicated to Srivenkateswara Swamy. The Chief Minister and his wife are expected to actively participate in this grand celebration, which is drawing thousands of devotees to the temple.

In light of the anticipated large turnout, police have implemented extensive security measures to ensure the safety and comfort of all attendees. Temple authorities have also made arrangements to facilitate the smooth flow of devotees, aiming to minimise any disturbances during this auspicious occasion.

As the Brahmotsavam festivities continue, the surroundings of the temple have become congested with devotees eager to partake in this cherished celebration.