Chandrababu to visit Delhi on August 28, to complain CEC on alleged deletion of votes

Telugu Desam Party National President Chandrababu Naidu is contemplating to go to Delhi on the 28th of this month. During his visit, he intends to file a complaint with the Central Election Commission (CEC) regarding the alleged illegal deletion of votes in the state. Naidu is likely to bring to the attention of the CEC on the incidents where votes were reportedly deleted, as well as the addition of votes from sympathizers of another party. He will also raise concerns about the removal of votes that are in favour of the TDP.



Chandrababu Naidu will inform the Election Commission about the alleged misuse of power by the government in collecting information on the votes through volunteers. He will provide evidence of irregularities in the voter lists from areas such as Uravakonda, Parchur, Vijayawada Central, Visakha, and others. The TDP will also report that authorities have disregarded complaints made by TDP leaders.

To address irregularities in the voter lists in Andhra Pradesh, a special department has already been established at the central office of the TDP. They are actively collecting information on these irregularities and will submit a comprehensive report to the CEC. Chandrababu Naidu will request that the CEC take steps similar to those taken in the Uravakonda case to rectify the situation.