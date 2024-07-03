Chandrababu to visit Delhi today, to meet PM Modi and Home Minister

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, is set to visit Delhi for the first time after assuming office. The CM's visit comes after completing inspections of Polavaram and Amaravati, where he assessed the damage and released white papers on the development projects. With the NDA government set to introduce the AP budget soon, Chandrababu is focusing on securing funds for Amaravati and Polavaram, as well as other key development initiatives.

Accompanied by Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and other ministers, Chandrababu will depart for Delhi on a special flight from Gannavaram airport on July 3. Upon arrival, he will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other Union Ministers to discuss the state's financial needs and pending issues.

Ahead of his visit, a review meeting was held with ministers and officials to strategize on the key points to be raised with the central government leaders. Chandrababu emphasized the importance of securing funds for infrastructure development in Andhra Pradesh and highlighted the state's economic situation. He directed officials to plan for securing subsidies for the industrial sector, promoting agricultural allied sectors, and support for establishing food processing units.

With hopes high among the people of Andhra Pradesh for increased funds and benefits from the Center, the CM's visit is eagerly awaited. As the coalition government is in power at the center, there is optimism that the TDP MPs' support will lead to substantial benefits for the state.