Chandrababu to visit Konaseema and West Godavari today to meet flood victims

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's visit to flood-affected areas of Godavari continues. On Friday Naidu will visit Konaseema and West Godavari districts on the second day. He will go to the houses of the victims in the flood-affected areas and inquire about their problems. Chandrababu, who stayed in Palakollu last night, will visit flood victims in Doddipatla, Abbirajupalem, Gangadhara Palem and Lakshmipuram areas of Yalamanchili mandal at 10 am on Friday. In the afternoon, they will visit the Godavari embankment at Ponnappalli, Narasapuram mandal, and will go to Rajamahendravaram Airport by road at 4 in the evening and reach Hyderabad at 9 in the evening.



Chandrababu criticised CM Jagan during his visit on Thursday. He said that the Chief Minister was wandering in the wind by leaving the people in the mud. Chandrababu said that the Telangana government is giving Rs.10 thousand to the victims, but the AP government is giving Rs.2 thousand. He visited the victims and inquired about the relief measures of the government.

Meanwhile, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's visit was marred by controversy as the leaders travelling on the boat overturned leaving all of them to fall into the water. There were 15 people including Chandrababu in the launch at the time of the accident. Former minister Devineni Uma, several former MLAs, and police officers were all drenched in water. The fishermen, who immediately responded to the accident, brought the TDP leaders safely to the shore from the river.