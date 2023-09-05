Chandrababu to visit Rayadurgam, Kalyanadurgam, Guntakal, to participate in Bhavishyat ki Guarantee campaign

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Rayadurgam, Kalyanadurgam, and Guntakal constituencies as part of the Bhavishyat ki Guarantee campaign program. He will begin his visit by taking a special flight at 11 am and reach Bellary district's Jindal airport at 12.15 pm. During his time in Bellary, Chandrababu will participate in various programs organised

Following his activities in Bellary, Chandrababu will proceed to the Obulapuram check post of Rayadurgam constituency, which is located on the Andhra-Karnataka border. There, he will engage in face-to-face discussions with groundnut farmers in the Rayadurgam Constituency.

In the evening at 5 pm, he will arrive in Rayadurgam town and address the public in a meeting and brief on the Bhavishyat ki Guarantee. On the 6th of this month, Chandrababu will address public meetings organized in Kalyanadurgam and Guntakallu constituencies. The TDP ranks have made grand welcome arrangements to mark Chandrababu's arrival.

Amid speculations over the early elections in Andhra Pradesh, the TDP chief was making all out efforts and going into public to woo the people with the mini manifesto released under the name Bhavishyat ki Guarantee during Mahanadu. Naidu is visiting various districts. On the other hand, Nara Lokesh too continuing his Padayatra.