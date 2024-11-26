Chandrababu unveils plans for deep technology Iconic Building in Amaravati

In a significant development for the state's technological landscape, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced the construction of a Deep Technology Iconic Building in Amaravati. This initiative was revealed during a review meeting focused on the proposals outlined in the new IT policy.

The Chief Minister emphasized the ambitious goal of creating 5 lakh IT workstations by the year 2029, marking a substantial investment in the state’s information technology infrastructure. In addition to the new building, Naidu highlighted plans to implement various programs aimed at enhancing the skills of the youth, ensuring they are equipped to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving tech industry.

To further foster innovation, the state will also introduce seed funding initiatives. Naidu stated that startups can expect to receive financial support of up to Rs. 25 lakh, providing a much-needed boost to emerging businesses in the region.

These initiatives signal Andhra Pradesh's commitment to establishing itself as a hub for technological advancement and innovation, positioning the state for a prosperous future in the IT sector.