Chandrababu urges PM Modi for financial assistance to AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has formally requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide comprehensive support for the ambitious Swarnandhra Vision-2047 initiative.

During a 45-minute discussion at Modi's residence in Delhi on Wednesday evening, Naidu outlined the state government's objectives, strategic plans, and ideas aimed at achieving the broader goal of a "Vikasith Bharat." The Chief Minister also shared details of key projects that are set to be inaugurated, as well as foundation stones to be laid by Modi in the state next month.

Emphasising the resumption of crucial infrastructure projects, Naidu brought the ongoing works on the Polavaram and Amaravati projects to the Prime Minister's attention, detailing the efforts being made to expedite their progress. Additionally, he expressed gratitude for the financial assistance received from the Centre, essential for kicking off two pivotal projects in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister went on to discuss the establishment of an ArcelorMittal steel plant, requesting Modi's intervention to ensure the timely supply of necessary raw materials and expedited permissions from various departments. He communicated that swift resolution of technical difficulties would be vital for putting the project back on track.

Following his meeting with the Prime Minister, Naidu also held discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He apprised them of the state's financial landscape and underscored the urgent need for central funds for various departmental projects, making a strong case for special assistance given the current financial challenges faced by Andhra Pradesh.