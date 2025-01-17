Live
Chandrababu welcomes centre's assistance to Vizag Steel Plant, thanks PM Modi
In a landmark development for the state of Andhra Pradesh, the Union Government has approved a financial support package of Rs. 11,440 crore aimed at reviving the Vizag Steel Plant. This significant announcement has been met with emotional and enthusiastic responses from the people of Andhra Pradesh, marking a proud moment for the region.
Chandrababu Naidu, chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support for the steel plant. Naidu emphasized that the revival of the Vizag Steel Plant aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of nation-building as part of the broader initiative for "Viksit Bharat – Viksit Andhra."
Special commendations were also directed towards Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman and Hon'ble Union Steel Minister Shri HD Kumaraswamy for their consistent support and positive engagement in securing this crucial financial backing for the plant.
Naidu described the Vizag Steel Plant as more than just an industrial facility; it is a symbol of resilience and spirit for the people of Andhra Pradesh, especially for the residents of Vizag. He noted that the commitment to revitalize the plant was not merely a campaign promise but a deeply personal vow that his team was determined to fulfill.
With this significant financial boost, Naidu expressed optimism for the future, declaring that these developments herald good days ahead for Andhra Pradesh.