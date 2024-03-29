Chandrababu wishes TDP cadre on 42 anniversary of the party

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) celebrated its 42nd Foundation Day on Friday, with TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu extending his congratulations to party leaders, workers, and supporters. He said that the party was established on March 29, 1982, by Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, who drew inspiration from great heroes like Kandukuri Veeresalingam, Gurajada Apparao, Potti Sriramulu, Ambedkar, and Jyotibapule.

Chandrababu Naidu emphasized that politics is not about wielding power, but about serving the people, particularly the marginalized and weaker sections. He urged these communities to actively participate in ruling politics rather than just remaining as voters. The TDP has been committed to serving the Telugu people and working towards their welfare and progress since its inception.

On the occasion of Good Friday, Chandrababu Naidu also extended Christmas greetings to all, reflecting on the message of forgiveness and love preached by Christ. He highlighted the importance of standing by the weak and following Christ's example of forgiveness towards wrongdoers.

As Telugu Desam Party marks its 42nd anniversary, the leaders and members are committed to continuing their work for the welfare and progress of the Telugu people, in line with the founding principles of the party.