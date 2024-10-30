Live
- Indian football team to play international friendly against Malaysia in Hyderabad on November 18
- Sensex closes down by 426 points, banking stocks top losers
- 3rd Test: 'Treating Rohit, Virat with more patience will help them', says assistant coach Abhishek Nayar
- A Very Very Special Birthday to a wristy genius - VVS Laxman, the batter who defined a unique style in Indian cricket
- RG Kar financial scam: CBI opposes Sandip Ghosh's plea for liquidation of FD
- Chandrababu Wishes Telugu People a Joyous Diwali with 'Deepam 2.0' Scheme
- Harish Rao Responds to CM Revanth’s Challenge, Ready for Padayatra
- Delhi HC refuses to set free gold smuggling ‘mastermind' detained under COFEPOSA
- When will relief come for consumers, asks Cong after OMCs hike commission for petrol pump dealers
- Paul Scholes warns Man Utd not to rush into Amorim appointment
Just In
Chandrababu Wishes Telugu People a Joyous Diwali with 'Deepam 2.0' Scheme
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu extended heartfelt Diwali wishes to Telugu people through a tweet on 'X', highlighting the significance of the festival of lights.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu extended heartfelt Diwali wishes to Telugu people through a tweet on 'X', highlighting the significance of the festival of lights. Diwali, celebrated joyfully following the defeat of Narakasura, symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness.
In his message, Naidu emphasized the importance of making this Diwali brighter through the 'Deepam 2.0' scheme, a key component of the Super-6 promises aimed at uplifting the lives of the citizens. The initiative's primary goal is to provide three free cooking gas cylinders annually to eligible women, lighting up their lives and fostering happiness among Telugu girls.
Naidu expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic response from women applying for the scheme, stating that this validation inspires the government to pursue additional welfare initiatives. He concluded by declaring this an 'Ananda Diwali,' signaling new beginnings and brighter prospects for the people of Andhra Pradesh.