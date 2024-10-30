Chandrababu Wishes Telugu People a Joyous Diwali with 'Deepam 2.0' Scheme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu extended heartfelt Diwali wishes to Telugu people through a tweet on 'X', highlighting the significance of the festival of lights. Diwali, celebrated joyfully following the defeat of Narakasura, symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness.

In his message, Naidu emphasized the importance of making this Diwali brighter through the 'Deepam 2.0' scheme, a key component of the Super-6 promises aimed at uplifting the lives of the citizens. The initiative's primary goal is to provide three free cooking gas cylinders annually to eligible women, lighting up their lives and fostering happiness among Telugu girls.

Naidu expressed gratitude for the enthusiastic response from women applying for the scheme, stating that this validation inspires the government to pursue additional welfare initiatives. He concluded by declaring this an 'Ananda Diwali,' signaling new beginnings and brighter prospects for the people of Andhra Pradesh.