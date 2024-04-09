Live
Chandrababu wishes Telugu people on Ugadi festival
Highlights
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu extends Ugadi wishes to all Telugu people, as they celebrate the beginning of the Telugu year of Krodhi Nama. In a statement on Twitter, he emphasized the need for "Dharmagraha" during the ongoing elections, urging people to channel their anger towards positive change and progress.
Naidu expressed hope that the new year would bring happiness, health, and development to the Telugu community. He called on everyone to support the state's progress and public welfare with the enthusiasm and energy of the Ugadi festival.
As celebrations continue, the spirit of unity and optimism prevails among Telugu people, looking forward to a year of positive change and prosperity.
