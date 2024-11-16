Chandrababu's brother Rammurthy Naidu Passes Away in Hyderabad

Rammurthy Naidu, father of film actor Nara Rohit and brother of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, has passed away due to heart-related complications. He was admitted to the AIG hospital in Hyderabad, where he breathed his last on Saturday afternoon while undergoing treatment.

Rammurthy Naidu, who was a prominent figure in politics, served as the Chandragiri MLA for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) after being elected in 1994. He is survived by his wife, Indira, and his two sons, Nara Rohit and Girish.

In light of his father's health condition, AP Minister Nara Lokesh canceled his scheduled programs and rushed to Hyderabad this morning. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who is currently in Delhi, is expected to return shortly to be with the family during this difficult time.