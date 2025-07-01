Chandrababu's helicopter makes emergency landing amid adverse weather conditions

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's helicopter made an emergency landing today due to adverse weather conditions shortly after take-off from his residence in Undavalli.

The Chief Minister was en route to Malakapalli in East Godavari district to distribute NTR Bharosa pensions and to attend local gram sabhas and a party workers' meeting. However, as the helicopter ascended, the pilot encountered significant cloud cover and potential rain, prompting an immediate emergency landing at Gannavaram Airport.

Upon landing, Naidu swiftly boarded a special flight from Gannavaram to Rajahmundry. From Rajahmundry, he continued his journey to Malakapalli by road, where he successfully participated in the pension distribution programme.

After completing his engagements in Malakapalli, Naidu returned to Rajahmundry Airport, where he then flew back to Gannavaram Airport. He returned to his residence in Undavalli by nightfall, concluding a day marked by unexpected challenges.

Air traffic control and the Indian Meteorological Department had alerted officials about the unfavourable weather conditions surrounding Vijayawada and Undavalli, leading to precautionary measures being put in place. Despite initial concerns, the helicopter took off, but the pilot's quick decision-making ensured the safety of the Chief Minister