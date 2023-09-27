Chandrababu's SLP petition is likely to heard next week as SC judge refuses to hear

The hearing on Chandrababu Naidu's Special Leave Petition seeking quashing of the Skill development case is likely to be heard the next week after the the judge SVN Bhatti refused to hear the case mentioning not before me.

However, the lawyer representing Chandrababu Naidu Siddharth Luthra took the matter to Chief Justice of India. He is seeking either another bench or the CJI bench to hear the case at present. Mr. Luthra is presently waiting in the courtroom for an opportunity to present his request. It remains to seen when the Supreme Court would hear the petition.

The Supreme Court will have to transfer the hearing on the petition to another bench and as there are holidays for the apex court from tomorrow till October 2, the case would come up for the hearing in the next week.

Chandrababu Naidu has filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court to seek the dismissal of the case registered against him in the skill development case. The petition argues that prior permission from the Governor, as required under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, was not obtained.

The judgment on the quash petition was given by AP High Court judge Justice K. Srinivasa Reddy last Friday, rejecting the plea. In response to this verdict, Chandrababu filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Saturday to challenge the ruling.