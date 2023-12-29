Chandrababu's visit to Kuppam continues for second day, here is schedule

Former Chief Minister and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu who is currently on a visit to Kuppam for the second day will be engaging with the public and various party members.



According to the schedule, on Friday morning, at 9.30 am, he will receive requests from people at the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department guest house followed by public meeting at NTR statue in Shantipuram Mandal center. Later in the day, at 3 pm, Naidu will reach Ramakuppam and participate in a meeting at the police station circle. At 5 pm, he will interact with Jana Sena ranks at MM Mahal on Kuppam Bypass Road followed by a review meeting with TDP leaders at BCN Kalyana Mandapam. Naidu will be staying overnight at the R&B guest house.



During a public meeting in Gudupalle on Thursday, Naidu highlighted his commitment to bringing positive change to people's lives. He expressed his responsibility to ensure a bright future for the youth and children and urged people not to let their future be ruined by voting for the current government again. .



Naidu mentioned his focus on developing the backward Kuppam area and claimed to have worked tirelessly for its development for 35 years. He emphasized the TDP's achievements, including providing 20 liters of pure water to every household during the drought. Naidu assured the people of Gudupalle Mandal that their requests, such as setting up a mini market yard, would be fulfilled. He acknowledged the declining TDP votes in the constituency but expressed confidence in winning by a majority of one lakh votes this time.