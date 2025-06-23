Chandragiri MLA assures support for mango farmers

Tirupati: Chandragiri MLA Pulivarthi Nani visited Mango Nagar in Damalacheruvu of Pakala Mandal on Sunday, where he interacted with local mango farmers and reviewed their issues first-hand. During his visit, the MLA assured the farmers that the coalition government is committed to supporting mango growers across the undivided Chittoor district.

He stated that the government is prepared to release nearly Rs 200 crore in dues to benefit mango farmers.

“Farmers need not lose hope. The government will pay an additional Rs 4 per kg for the entire stock, down to the last kilogram,” he said.

Nani informed the farmers that he had brought their concerns to the government’s attention, which prompted Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu to visit Damalacheruvu recently. He also promised to hold discussions with representatives of mango pulp industries to secure better rates for farmers. To ease logistical challenges, the MLA said special teams have been deployed at procurement ramps to ensure smooth operations. He directed officials from the Horticulture, Agriculture, and APM departments to remain stationed at Mango Nagar and assist farmers promptly.

In addition to agricultural concerns, MLA Nani addressed flood-related issues at Ravillavari Palle panchayat of Ramachandrapuram Mandal. He visited the village and inspected the Brahmana Canal, which has been causing flooding in the area.

The MLA instructed irrigation and revenue officials to survey the canal immediately and begin preventive works. He announced that projects worth Rs 35 lakh would soon be launched to protect local farmers and residents from future flooding.