  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Change in days of operation for Vande Bharat Express

Change in days of operation for Vande Bharat Express
x
Highlights

In response to public demand and representations received from various associations, including merchant and passenger organisations, East Coast Railway announced a revision in the operational schedule for the Vande Bharat Express (VBE).

Visakhapatnam: In response to public demand and representations received from various associations, including merchant and passenger organisations, East Coast Railway announced a revision in the operational schedule for the Vande Bharat Express (VBE).

In connection with this, VBE train No. 20833/34 operating along the Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam route has been changed. At present, this VBE runs for six days a week, excluding Sundays.

However, with effect from December 10th, the Vande Bharat Express trains (20833/34) will operate six days a week, excluding Tuesdays. It will be made available on Sundays. This revision is part of the ongoing efforts of Waltair Division to enhance passenger convenience and meet increasing travel demand.

The revised schedule aims to provide better connectivity and flexibility for passengers travelling between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

In its continuous endeavour to enhance travel experience, Waltair Division, East Coast Railway has taken the decision to revise the schedule of the VBE.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X