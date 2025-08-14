Chart-VRV extends support to local school

Sri City: The Sri City based Chart–VRV India Pvt. Ltd., upgraded facilities at the Government Primary School, Nagananadapuram, Varadaiahpalem mandal, under its CSR initiative.

The Rs 31-lakh project included a new classroom building, completion of toilets and kitchen, a compound wall, greenery, and painting of the entire school building. Sri City Foundation coordinated this project.

The new facilities were inaugurated on Wednesday by Managing Director of the company Parvesh Mittal and Director (HR) Yamini Sinha in the presence of Director (CSR), Sri City Nireesha Sannareddy. Among those present were VRV’s HR Manager, Kandaswami and Varadaiahpalem MEO-2 Gunnayya.

Speaking on the occasion, Parvesh Mittal reaffirmed their commitment to improving the infrastructure of government schools and other educational institutions in the surrounding areas of Sri City. Nireesha Sannareddy said that active participation of industries, together with Sri City’s special initiatives, has brought remarkable improvement in government educational facilities in the region.