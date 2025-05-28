Check security lapses, SP tells staff

Ongole: Superintendent of Police for the Prakasam district, AR Damodar, conducted a thorough inspection of the district prison in Ongole on Tuesday, with a focus on security arrangements and operational procedures.

During his visit, the SP examined various sections of the prison complex, including the perimeter areas, prisoner barracks, prison hospital, and other critical facilities. Following the inspection, he held a detailed meeting with prison officials and Security Review Committee members to discuss current security protocols and future enhancement measures.

SP Damodar emphasised the need for maintaining the highest security standards without any compromise. He directed prison authorities to remain vigilant regarding prisoner management and implement stringent security measures with comprehensive precautionary steps. He stressed the importance of coordination between police and prison staff during prisoner transfers from district sub-jails, ensuring adequate staffing levels to prevent security lapses.

The SP instructed officials to conduct regular inspections of prisoner cells, common areas, visitor rooms, and staff entry points. He particularly emphasised preventing illegal items from entering the prison premises and ensuring that prisoner-visitor meetings comply strictly with established regulations. He ordered them to give special attention to security arrangements for female prisoners, maintain clean and pleasant prison surroundings, and establish immediate reporting protocols for any security concerns. He highlighted the importance of rehabilitation programmes and vocational training for prisoners, enabling them to lead dignified lives after release.

Emphasising a humanitarian approach toward prisoners, SP Damodar provided comprehensive guidelines to prison officials regarding behavioural transformation initiatives. He stressed that prison life should not merely be about punishment but should serve as an opportunity for self-reflection and personal transformation.

Prison Superintendent P Varuna Reddy, Ongole DSP R Srinivasarao, AR DSP Srinivasarao, Police CIs, District Jailer Ramesh, prison officials M Srinivasarao, N Srinivasarao, Prison Medical Officer Dr SVS Brahmathej, and other senior officials participated in the programme.