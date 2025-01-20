Live
Just In
‘Cheekati Puvvu’ enthrals audience
‘Cheekati Puvvu’ play by the Chaitanya Kalabharati performed as part of the Natakotsavalu- 2025 by NTR Kalaparishad at the Municipal Public Grounds near Rangarayudu Cheruvu here on Sunday, enthralled the audience.
The NTR Kalaparishad organises Natakotsavalu every year. This year’s season started on January 18 and will continue up to February 2. The second day’s programmes on Sunday started with performances by Nataraju Nadaswara Bridnam from Old Chirala, and Saraswati Kolata Brindam from Koppole.
The first play for the day, Cheekati Puvvu encapsulates the message that no one is perfect, and the world should give the wrongdoers a chance to redeem and accept them into society. Ramesh Manchala directed the play, and Paramatmuni Sivaram dramatised the story by PS Narayana. Artistes Gudivada Lahari, Kottakonda Satyanarayana, Ramesh Manchala, Devulapalli Giri, and Epuri Srinivas performed well and connected to the audiences.