Cheerla Kiran takes charge as TTD Employees Bank director

Highlights
TTD Employees’ Welfare Association president Cheerla Kiran took charge as the Employees Bank Director here on Friday.
Tirupati: TTD Employees’ Welfare Association president Cheerla Kiran took charge as the Employees Bank Director here on Friday. In the recently held election for the five directors’ posts of the TTD Employees Bank, Cheerla Kiran was elected as one of the directors.
Speaking on the occasion, Kiran assured that he will work for strengthening the employees bank and to extend its services so as to ensure that every employee is benefitted.
