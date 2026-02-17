Chicken prices crash as bird flu fears hit demand

K-Prices fell from Rs 350 to around Rs 200 per kg in Tirupati and Chittoor districts

Tirupati: Chicken prices have fallen sharply in several parts of the state, bringing relief to households and food lovers after weeks of high rates. The drop has been noticed across the erstwhile Chittoor district where retail rates that once hovered around Rs 350 per kg during the recent festive season have now slipped to nearly Rs 180–200 per kg.

The sudden fall is being linked to two key factors – the end of festive demand and fresh worries about bird flu. Traders say that once the Christmas, New Year and Sankranti rush subsided, consumption slowed.

At the same time, reports of avian influenza in nearby Karvetinagar, where thousands of poultry birds were culled, made many households cautious about buying chicken.

Yet the fear has not completely kept customers away. Several retail outlets still reported steady sales over the weekend, with long queues seen in some towns as buyers took advantage of the lower prices. Poultry farmers attribute the fall to a mismatch between supply and demand. Production remained high even as buying reduced due to health fears, resulting in excess stock in the market.

Poultry farming is a short production cycle business, with broiler birds ready for sale within about 40 days. Farmers typically invest around Rs 5 lakh per cycle and earn profits of Rs 1–2 lakh when prices are favourable. However, a surplus in supply can quickly turn profits into losses, sometimes reaching Rs 50,000–60,000.

The combined Tirupati and Chittoor region plays a major role in poultry production, supplying over 37,000 metric tonnes of meat and more than 10 lakh eggs to local markets and neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Industry representatives said chicken consumption usually declines during this period every year, but this time fears over bird flu have further reduced demand, leading to a sharper fall in prices. However, they remain optimistic about a recovery in the coming weeks. Demand is expected to rise again by mid-March with the onset of seasonal festivals such as Gangamma Jatara and Ugadi, which could push prices closer to Rs 300 per kg.

A member of the National Egg Coordination Committee said fears surrounding bird flu have slightly affected chicken consumption along with other seasonal factors. He explained that country chicken is more vulnerable to viral infections as they are generally not vaccinated, whereas organised poultry farms follow strict biosecurity measures and ensure regular vaccination to protect their birds. He also clarified that bird flu has had no impact on egg consumption.