Chief Minister unveils statue of Dr. YSR

Visakhapatnam: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy unveils a statue of Dr.YS Rajasekhara Reddy, launches a photo exhibition and felicitates women cricketers at ADA-VCDA International Cricket Stadium at Madhurawada. in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

As a part of his scheduled visit to Visakhapatnam, the Chief Minister proceeded to ADA-VCDA International Cricket Stadium from the airport.

Accompanied by ministers Gudivada Amarnath, Vidadala Rajini, RK Roja, among others, the Chief Minister felicitated women cricketers K.Anjali Sarvani and Shabnam, interacted with their parents and handed over medals and a cash prize of Rs.10 lakh each.

After unveiling the statue at the stadium, the Chief Minister will proceed to Apollo Hospitals in Arilova to inaugurate a cancer block at the premises.

Later, the CM will visit beach road to inaugurate Sea Harrier Museum.

As a part of his trip, the Chief Minister will launch an Indoor Sports Arena at MVP Colony and participate in a host of programmes, including laying foundation stones for the fish landing centre and Kapu Bhavan.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was accorded a warm welcome by the party leaders at the airport.