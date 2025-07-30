  • Menu
Chief Secretary reviews feeder modernisation

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand directed officials to prioritise regular electrical maintenance work and meticulous record-keeping during a review of feeder modernisation projects in Nidubrolu village, Ponnuru Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

Guntur: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand directed officials to prioritise regular electrical maintenance work and meticulous record-keeping during a review of feeder modernisation projects in Nidubrolu village, Ponnuru Assembly constituency on Tuesday. Accompanied by Guntur district collector S Nagalakshmi, Central Power Distribution Company Ltd (CPDCL) chairman Pulla Reddy, Ponnuru MLA D Narendra Kumar, and Tenali Sub-collector Sanjana Sinha, Vijayanand inspected the ongoing modernisation works, which are being undertaken at a cost of Rs 58.2 lakh under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

The Chief Secretary enquired about the agricultural and non-agricultural connections within the feeder limits. CPDCL Chairman Pulla Reddy explained the scope of works under RDSS, including the bifurcation of agricultural and non-agricultural feeders in Guntur and Bapatla districts.

He assured that these bifurcation works would be completed by the end of September, enabling 24x7 uninterrupted three-phase power supply. Reddy said that Vaddemukkala village currently receives three-phase power, with nine hours of uninterrupted supply. APCPDCL CGM HRD Linga Murthy, Project Director TVSN Murthy, Technical Director Murali Krishna Yadav, and Executive Engineer Bhaskara Rao were alsopresent.

