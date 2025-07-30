Live
- Tight security for Jagan’s Nellore visit
- 2 VSU faculty members receive awards
- From obscurity of remote village to world stage: Merugu Sandhya conquering world with her singing prowess
- Couple donates their house to TTD
- Singareni CMD sets a new record in tree plantation
- Cong reviews local body polls’ strategy for Khammam
- BJP gaining steady ground in Khammam: Ramchander Rao
- ‘No Stock’ boards at urea centres spark panic among farmers in dist
- Friendship Day 2025 in India: Date, Meaning & Simple Wishes to Share
- BJD MPs protest in Parliament over rising crimes in Odisha
Chief Secretary reviews feeder modernisation
Chief Secretary K Vijayanand directed officials to prioritise regular electrical maintenance work and meticulous record-keeping during a review of feeder modernisation projects in Nidubrolu village, Ponnuru Assembly constituency on Tuesday.
Guntur: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand directed officials to prioritise regular electrical maintenance work and meticulous record-keeping during a review of feeder modernisation projects in Nidubrolu village, Ponnuru Assembly constituency on Tuesday. Accompanied by Guntur district collector S Nagalakshmi, Central Power Distribution Company Ltd (CPDCL) chairman Pulla Reddy, Ponnuru MLA D Narendra Kumar, and Tenali Sub-collector Sanjana Sinha, Vijayanand inspected the ongoing modernisation works, which are being undertaken at a cost of Rs 58.2 lakh under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).
The Chief Secretary enquired about the agricultural and non-agricultural connections within the feeder limits. CPDCL Chairman Pulla Reddy explained the scope of works under RDSS, including the bifurcation of agricultural and non-agricultural feeders in Guntur and Bapatla districts.
He assured that these bifurcation works would be completed by the end of September, enabling 24x7 uninterrupted three-phase power supply. Reddy said that Vaddemukkala village currently receives three-phase power, with nine hours of uninterrupted supply. APCPDCL CGM HRD Linga Murthy, Project Director TVSN Murthy, Technical Director Murali Krishna Yadav, and Executive Engineer Bhaskara Rao were alsopresent.