Chief Secy pitches for Singapore govt’s support

Vijayawada: Chief secretary K Vijayanand expressed his desire that the Singapore government provide full support to the state government in the construction of Amaravati capital, as it has done in the past. In this regard, a Singapore delegation met CRDA and municipal officials at the state Secretariat on Wednesday and discussed various issues.

The Singapore government was a key partner in the construction of Amaravati capital in 2014-2019 and hoped that the same status would continue now. He said that this government has paid special attention to the construction of Amaravati’s capital and there is no problem with the funds as it has already tied up a large amount of funds with institutions like the World Bank, HUDCO and ADB for the capital of Amaravati, in addition to central funds.

The CS said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come this month to restart the construction work of Amaravati’s capital. He said the Singapore delegation will meet Chief Minister on Thursday.

Principal secretary, state municipal administration department, S Suresh Kumar, said that the government is determined to complete the capital at the earliest. He reminded that the Amaravati Master Plan was prepared earlier. He said that all efforts are being made to build Amaravati as a one of the sustainable and highly liveable city in the world.

Earlier, AP CRDA commissioner K Kannababu made a power point presentation and said that the government is taking rapid steps to build the Amaravati people’s capital with an area of 217 sq km.

Singapore government representative Dr Francis Chong said that they will make every effort to work with the AP government to renew the partnership related to the construction of the Amaravati capital as in the past.

Amravati Development Corporation Limited CMD Lakshmi Pardasaradhi, CRDA additional commissioners Praveen Chand, Naveen, Singapore representatives Audrey Tan, Dr Eliah Ang, Naaznee Begum, Vivek Raghuram, Densie Tan, Vaishtavi Vasudevan and others participated in the meeting.