Chief Whip alleges TDP provoking people on HQ issue

Kadapa: Even as the YSRCP cadres in Rajampet, birthplace of saint poet Annamaiah, have been protesting on a regular basis opposing the decision of the State government in declaring Rayachoti as headquarters of Annamaiah district, party local leadership has initiated some damage control measures by alleging that the opposition TDP is responsible for creating disturbance over the issue.

Rayachoti MLA and Government Chief Whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy has launched scathing attack on the TDP leadership alleging that the opposition party was provoking people to gain political mileage.

Addressing a press conference in Rayachoti on Sunday, the Chief Whip pointed out that neither Rajampet MP P Mithun Reddy nor the State government were in no way connected with choosing Rayachoti as Annamaiah district headquarters (HQ) as the issue was purely dealt by the Department of Planning.

He said that depending on the geographical conditions and for the convenience of people residing in Chittoor and Kadapa districts, the planning department has taken such a decision.

He said there was no scarcity of water in Rayachoti even if the population in the town reaches 4 lakh. He said a sub-division office existed in Rayachoti since the British rule in 1911 and it is connected to 3 national highways.

He said that tenders were completed with the initiative taken by Rajampet MP P Mithun Reddy for bringing water to Rayachoti through Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi project. The government has allocated Rs 3,000 crore for the execution of the project. He alleged that unable to digest the development of Rayachoti, the TDP lodged a complaint with the National Green Tribunal.

The Chief Whip said they had no objection even if the headquarters for the new Annamaiah district is shifted to either Madanapalli or Rajampet. But he dismissed opposition's argument that Rayachoti witnessed no development.