Children advised to read beyond textbooks to cultivate knowledge

Ongole: Andhra Pradesh Press Academy chairman Alapati Suresh Kumar stressed the importance of reading beyond textbooks to cultivate knowledge and social awareness among students.

Suresh Kumar was the chief guest at the ‘Book Lovers Walkathon’ as part of the Ongole Book Festival here on Thursday. The book lovers held a rally from Addanki Bus Stand centre to the PVR Boys High School Grounds, where the Book Festival is being held, led by Suresh Kumar, Vithapu Balasubrahmanyam, and district Joint Collector Gopala Krishna. Participants carried placards with slogans to promote reading, making the event a grand success.

Speaking at the meeting held at the book festival premises, later and presided over by Visalandhra Book House manager Manohar Naidu, Suresh Kumar urged teachers to support students in developing a broad reading habit. He shared his journey, revealing that extensive reading, from weekly magazines to complex legal texts, helped him achieve success despite not having a high-level academic background. He encouraged students to prioritise their mother tongue while also learning English, and he highlighted how reading can provide a deeper understanding of global issues like the Israel-Palestine conflict. Former MLC Vithapu Balasubrahmanyam criticised the state government’s recent directive limiting students to only textbooks, calling the move regressive. He argued that exposure to diverse literature is essential for a student’s overall development, enabling them to think critically and communicate effectively. He pointed out that every country encourages reading beyond the curriculum.

APUWJ State President IV Subbarao also emphasised the need for teachers and the Education department to guide students toward good books, fostering a more enlightened society. Later in the evening, Dasaradha, Satyaranjan, and Satyaji introduced six books written by Telakapalli Ravi in a programme in which senior journalist SV Brahmam presided over, and Vithapu Balasubrahmanyam attended as the chief guest. Afterwards, Balasubrahmanyam presided over the discussion on children, their education, and the role of parents and teachers in them. On Friday evening, a discussion programme is scheduled on the history, literature, culture, and art of the Prakasam district. Prajanatyamandali honorary president Nalluri Venkateswarlu, cine actor and director Madala Ravi, film directors Chandra Siddhartha, Maddineni Ramesh, playwright and director Patibandla Anandarao, former MLA Edara Haribabu, and others will participate in the programme.