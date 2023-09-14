Live
- Kishan Reddy says Telangana elections will be held as per schedule
- TN fishermen seek Centre, state intervention for release of arrested fishers from Sri Lanka
- Honor 90 5G launched in India starting at Rs 37,999
- NIA grills Karnataka youth for IS links
- Calcutta HC directs ED to submit property details of Abhishek Banerjee in 7 days
- New Zealand's renewable electricity generation reaches record high
- SC upholds omission of meat products in midday meals in Lakshadweep
- 5 out of 11 PW engines in IndiGo fleet removed: DGCA
- Hyderabad: ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ power-packed schedule goes non-stop
- ‘Proud’se Single’ from ‘MAD’ is a boost to the buzz of the film
Just In
Chinta Mohan condemned Chandrababu's arrest
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan has accused Delhi of being behind the arrest of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He said...
RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan has accused Delhi of being behind the arrest of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He said sending Chandrababu to jail is outrageous. Speaking to the media in Rajahmundry on Thursday, he said that there was no scam in skill development.
He said that the ACB court verdict was unreasonable. He alleged that the hand of the central government was behind the arrest of Chandrababu in the early hours of the morning.
Chinta Mohan said that Chandrababu is certain to get justice in the Supreme Court. He said that none of the Chief Ministers would be able to work if such illegal arrests were made by filing cases on government affairs.
On the other hand, Ramnarayan Reddy also lashed out at YSRCP government and went on to allege that the videos, calls and pics relating to arrest were sent from Chevireddy's mobile.