Chinta Mohan condemned Chandrababu's arrest

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan has accused Delhi of being behind the arrest of TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He said sending Chandrababu to jail is outrageous. Speaking to the media in Rajahmundry on Thursday, he said that there was no scam in skill development.

He said that the ACB court verdict was unreasonable. He alleged that the hand of the central government was behind the arrest of Chandrababu in the early hours of the morning.

Chinta Mohan said that Chandrababu is certain to get justice in the Supreme Court. He said that none of the Chief Ministers would be able to work if such illegal arrests were made by filing cases on government affairs.





On the other hand, Ramnarayan Reddy also lashed out at YSRCP government and went on to allege that the videos, calls and pics relating to arrest were sent from Chevireddy's mobile.