Chintamaneni Prabhakar denies involvement in cock fights at Patancheru

Former TDP MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar denied the news about his involvement in the cock fights held at Patancheru of Hyderabad and said that politics should be dealt with politics instead of raging a war with false tactics. It is learnt that there were reports that he was involved in the cockfighting event held in Patancheru, a suburb of Hyderabad.



Against this backdrop, Chintamaneni Prabhakar responded on social media stating that some people are intentionally spreading false news on him and and asked his opponents to deal the issues politically rather spewing venom on the malafide intention. He said that people who came to power with false promises had to face the outrage of the public who are waiting for that day.

The Hyderabad police on Wednesday raided a place at Patancheru where the cock fight event was held. The police arrested two person reportedly involved in the incident and seized around 32 cocks, Rs 13.12 lakhs and mobile phones from their possession. It is alleged that the Telugu Desam Party leader and former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar fled the scene as soon he heard the news of police approaching the place. The police registered a case and are investigating.