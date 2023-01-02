Chintamaneni Prabhakar who tried to meet Harirama Jogaiah arrested at Eluru govt. hospital

The police arrested former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar who came to meet former minister Harirama Jogaiah who had taken up an indefinite hunger strike for achieving Kapu reservation. He was forced into the police vehicle Picked up and moved from there.

With this, the TDP leaders went on a dharna at the hospital and raised slogans against Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Kapu Welfare Samiti leader Adiseshu who came to visit Harirama Jogaiah was also arrested by the police and taken to Three town police station.



Meanwhile, there is tension at the Eluru Government Hospital where Harirama Jogaiah is continuing his hunger strike. Leaders of Jana Sena and TDP protested at the hospital. They raised slogans against the government and demanded to release of a health bulletin on Jogaiah's health.

On the other hand, the police are trying to shift the Kapu leader to Vijayawada hospital and holding discussions with his son. It seems Harirama Jogaiah is not cooperating to the doctors and continuing strike.



