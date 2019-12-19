Chirala: ACB raids BC welfare hostel in Vodarevu

Chirala: The Anti Corruption Bureau sleuths from the Guntur and Prakasam districts raided BC Welfare Hostel in Vodarevu and surrounding areas and found many discrepancies in them.

The ACB additional superintendent of police for ACB Guntur A Suresh Babu said that they received several complaints on the warden of the BC welfare hostel, Hariprasad and raided it in the morning.

He said that the warden was claiming bills for 86 students, but in reality, there were only nine students staying in the hostel. He said that by the time, they reached the hostel, the milkman had just arrived and confessed that he was pouring only 1.5-litre milk to them for a long time.

He said that the warden was not allowing the students to use the new beds in the hostel and was not maintaining the sanitation in the premises.

The ACB ASP said that the hostel warden was not available for explanation and announced that they were submitting a report on the discrepancies found in the hostel to the higher authorities and recommending a suitable action for withdrawing the excessive amount of public money by cheating the government.