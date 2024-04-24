Live
Chirala: Amanchi confident of securing 50% votes
Chirala: Congress candidate for Chirala Assembly Amanchi Krishnamohan constituency said that he is confident of receiving more than half of the votes in coming elections. The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila Reddy handed over the B-Form to Kirshnamohan in her caravan in Chirala on Tuesday morning. She called off the road show and the public meeting in the town as she had to attend some urgent matters. Krishnamohan submitted the nomination papers to returning officer in a rally and.
He said that he resigned from the YSR Congress Party on April 4, but in just two weeks more than 50,000 people gathered on both sides of the roads to support him as the Chirala MLA candidate. He said that the public wants him to be their representative.