Chirala: Dry ration distributed to 700 weavers' families

Chirala: The Azeem Premji Foundation, Rashtra Chenetha Jana Samakhya and Centre for Action Research and People's Development distributed dry ration bags to the 700 families of poor handloom weavers and allied workers in 11 villages of Vetapalem and 9 villages of Chirala mandal on Wednesday.

The RCJS president and convenor of National Federation of Handlooms and Handicrafts, Macherla Mohan Rao said that the pandemic situation due to the spread of Coronavirus has hit the handloom workers so hard and they are suffering from loss of sufficient work to earn a decent income for one year. He said that the master weavers are not able to provide regular work to the weavers and workers to continue their occupation.Considering the situations, the RCJS and Carped Hyderabad wanted to provide dry ration to the needy and poor handloom weavers and workers families in the Chirala region as immediate help for survival for few days, Mohan Rao said.

He said that the Azem Premji Foundation responded to their requests for the funding and provided necessary assistance. He said that the dry ration bags are distributed on Wednesday through the hands of Karanam Venkatesh at Chenethapuri village in Vetapalem mandal, and completed the distribution in other villages by evening.

The Devanga Corporation chairman Beeraka Surendra, Anubhavam Venkateswarlu, Gunturu Mallikharjuna Rao, Dasaradhi, Balasubrahmanyam, Sadasiva Rao, Karna Krishna Mohan, Bhaskara Rao, Macherla Subbarayudu and others also participated in distribution at various villages.