Chiranjeevi, Pawan, Naidu pour wishes to YS Jagan on Birthday

Megastar Chiranjeevi wished Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on his birthday. "Wishing Sri YS Jagan a Very Happy 50th Birthday!! Many Many Happy Returns of the Day," Chiranjeevi tweeted.

Wishing Sri @ysjagan a Very Happy 50th Birthday!! Many Many Happy Returns of the Day!! 💐 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 21, 2022

Meanwhile, other political leaders including Prime Minister Modi and many celebrities have sent birthday wishes to CM Jagan on social media platform. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan conveyed birthday wishes to CM Jagan on Twitter. Jana Sena chief Powerstar Pawan Kalyan said on Twitter by writing, "Happy birthday to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. I sincerely wish that God blesses you with long life."



On the other hand, CM Jagan's birthday is grandly organised by his fans all over AP. Celebrations are going on with blood donation camps, food donation, sapling program and cake cutting.