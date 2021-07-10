Top
Chittoor: 3.5 tmcft reservoir to be constructed in Avulapalli says MP P Mithun Reddy

Rajampet MP P Mithun Reddy unveiling plaque for construction of Community Hall in Somala on Saturday.
Rajampet MP P Mithun Reddy said that to resolve the drinking water scarcity in Punganur, Madanapalli, Piler and Thamballapalli, water will be supplied through Water Grid Project (WGP)

Chittoor: Rajampet MP P Mithun Reddy said that to resolve the drinking water scarcity in Punganur, Madanapalli, Piler and Thamballapalli, water will be supplied through Water Grid Project (WGP).

He said that the Chief Minister has allocated the funds for construction of a reservoir with 3.5 tmcft capacity at Avulapalli to supply the water.

Participating in a meeting held at Somala on Saturday, Mithun said that Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy has taken initiative to get approval from the Chief Minister for the reservoir.

Along with drinking water, farms in Somala, Sadum, Pulicherla and Rompicherla mandals will be irrigated, he added. He assured that compensation will be paid to the farmers who forgo their lands for the reservoir.

Chittoor MP N Reddappa said that Punganur Assembly Constituency will be developed as role model in the state.

He said that stage has been set for diverting HNSS water to Kuppam. Earlier, Mithun Reddy has inaugurated APSRTC bus station in Somala. YSRCP leaders Peddi Reddy and others were present.

