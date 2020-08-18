Chittoor: All deserved poor will get house-sites, says Deputy CM Narayana Swamy

Chittoor: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to distribute 30 lakh house-sites to poor irrespective of caste, creed, community and religion, stated Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy.



Participating in assets distribution programme for physically challenged beneficiaries here on Monday, he reiterated that YSRCP government was committed to facilitating house sites for all the deserved poor in the state.

"Over 35 lakh houses would be constructed to poor in a phased manner besides facilitating house-sites at free of cost accordingly. No single poor would be deprived either for a house or house-site in the state in near future," he added. Recalling the commitment of CM in respect of physically handicapped persons, he said the Chief Minister has hiked the pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 per month besides reducing eligibility criteria from 80 per cent to 40 per cent.

By and large, all the physically challenged persons in the state would get the prescribed pension benefit leaving none, he assured.