Chittoor: Attempt to loot bank: Accused held in 24 hrs

Yerravaripalem(Chittoor): Yerravaripalem police have arrested an accused who had attempted robbery at Sapthagiri Grameena Bank in the village on Tuesday.

The police were able to trace him within 24 hours. According to ASI Kodanda Ram, the Bank had three consecutive holidays and the bank manager Manmadha Rao found multiple dents on the lock of the bank while opening it on Monday.

He immediately informed the police who reached the bank and watched the CCTV footage of the entrance of the bank.

They found a person in the footage wearing lungi and holding a crowbar in the hand trying to break open the lock of the entrance gate at the bank.

However, the man who was reportedly in an inebriated state could not break open the lock and returned from the bank. Based on the footage, ASI Kodanda Ram along with Head Constable (HC) Suri went around the Yerravaripalem village and surrounding areas where they found a person sitting under the tree near Nerabaialu.

They took him into custody and during the interrogation he confessed that he had attempted to break open the bank lock.

The police identified him as Desireddy Yellaiah (60) who was earlier involved in a housebreaking case in 2020. He was arrested and produced in the court. Later, he was sent to remand.

Bakarapet Rural CI Murali Krishna commended the duo, ASI and HC, for their sincere work in arresting the accused within 24 hours of the robbery attempt.