Chittoor: Collector N B Gupta directed the officials barber shops not permitted in containment zones

Chittoor: District Collector N B Gupta directed the officials to strictly follow the revised guidelines in view of the proposed relaxation of lockdown to be implemented from Monday onwards in the district. No permission would be accorded for opening barber shops in the containment zone where corona positives cases have been reported, he said.



Addressing the Municipal Commissioners , Tahsildars , MPDOs, Medical Officers, in-charges of quarantine centres, through a video conference from Collectorate on Sunday, Gupta said that Chittoor district was declared red zone where 81 corona positive cases have been registered in which 37 patients were discharged while 44 cases were getting treatment in Chittoor, and Tirupati Covid-19 hospitals. Though lockdown period has been extended , certain relaxations would be allowed from Monday. The activities pertaining to industries and building constructions would be allowed. But social distancing should be maintained at work places. All commercial institutions including wine shops would be allowed to function as per the revised guidelines, he added.

The District Collector further said that steps have been initiated to send the migrant labourers to their respective places. Joint Collector K Markendeyulu, Joint Collector 2 V R Chndramouli , DMHO Dr Penchalaiah and others were present.